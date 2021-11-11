Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.11.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $313.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $304.86 and a 200-day moving average of $303.53. The firm has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.74 and a twelve month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.90, for a total transaction of $671,007.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.29, for a total transaction of $513,919.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,362 shares of company stock worth $5,717,035 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

