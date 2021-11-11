Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Posts Earnings Results

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:KNTE traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $23.38. The company had a trading volume of 82,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,558. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.05. Kinnate Biopharma has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $48.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 87,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Kinnate Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KNTE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinnate Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

