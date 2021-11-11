Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Given Underperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get Klöckner & Co SE alerts:

OTCMKTS KLKNF opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.42. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

Klöckner & Co SE engages in the production and distribution of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe. Its products include flat steel products, long steel products, tubes and hollow sections, stainless and high-grade steel, and aluminum.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.