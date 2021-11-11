Kohl’s (KSS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect Kohl’s to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. Kohl’s’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts expect Kohl’s to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KSS opened at $58.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.16. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.24.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

