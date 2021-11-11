KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $36.03

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.03 and traded as low as $33.78. KONE Oyj shares last traded at $34.02, with a volume of 53,316 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KNYJY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average of $39.26. The firm has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

