KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $36.03

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.03 and traded as low as $33.78. KONE Oyj shares last traded at $34.02, with a volume of 53,316 shares changing hands.

KNYJY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

