Koovs (LON:KOOV) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.20

Koovs PLC (LON:KOOV)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.20 ($0.04). Koovs shares last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04), with a volume of 94,423 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £12.86 million and a P/E ratio of -0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Koovs Company Profile (LON:KOOV)

Koovs plc supplies branded fashion garments and accessories through online fashion store, Koovs.com in India. The company offers dresses, tops, jumpsuits and playsuits, skirts, jeans, trousers and leggings, shorts, cardigans and pullovers, and coats and jackets for women; and shirts, T-shirts and polo shirts, jeans, vests, trousers and chinos, joggers, knitwear, shorts, hoodies and sweatshirts, coats and jackets, underwear and socks, loungewear, and tailoring for men.

