Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Shares Down 0%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS) shares traded down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 260 ($3.40) and last traded at GBX 260 ($3.40). 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 5,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 260.08 ($3.40).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 395 ($5.16) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 206.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 741.90, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

