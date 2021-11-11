Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Up 11.7%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) was up 11.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.84 and last traded at $3.83. Approximately 219,115 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,559,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.20.

The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

