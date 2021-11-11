Krispy Kreme, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Krispy Kreme in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Krispy Kreme’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities cut Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, CL King started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.71 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $13.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Krispy Kreme has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.28.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 356,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,059,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Olivier Goudet purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.21 per share, with a total value of $792,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,531,326 shares of company stock worth $24,226,768.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNUT. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth $186,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth $70,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth $434,000. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth $420,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

