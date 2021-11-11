Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.42

Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 16.42 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 14.31 ($0.19). Kromek Group shares last traded at GBX 14.70 ($0.19), with a volume of 454,302 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 16.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 16.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69. The stock has a market cap of £63.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80.

In other news, insider Rakesh Sharma acquired 94,339 shares of Kromek Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,590 ($20.77) per share, with a total value of £1,499,990.10 ($1,959,746.67).

Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection products for medical imaging, nuclear detection, and security screening markets in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, Europe, and Australasia. Its solutions provide high-resolution information on material composition and structure to enable the identification of cancerous tissues and hazardous materials, as well as for the analysis of radioactive materials.

