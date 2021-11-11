Kura Oncology, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.99) Per Share (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Kura Oncology in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.99) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.03). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.00) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS.

KURA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Shares of KURA opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day moving average is $20.28. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 20,972 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Kura Oncology by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 980,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,451,000 after purchasing an additional 239,114 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Kura Oncology by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 710,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,073,000 after purchasing an additional 201,919 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP raised its position in Kura Oncology by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 621,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 99,938 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Kura Oncology by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.