L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Receives $236.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $236.17.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.91, for a total transaction of $19,579,595.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 293,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,542,040.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 358,313 shares of company stock valued at $82,598,075. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,603,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,417,000 after purchasing an additional 117,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,777,000 after acquiring an additional 186,117 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,137,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,685,000 after acquiring an additional 24,848 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,194,000 after acquiring an additional 445,536 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,850,000 after acquiring an additional 52,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $223.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,376. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $168.70 and a 52-week high of $246.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

