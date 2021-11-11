Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Laird Superfood had a negative net margin of 61.78% and a negative return on equity of 25.19%.

Shares of NYSEMKT LSF traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.68. 19,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,707. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.08. The stock has a market cap of $159.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.31.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LSF. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Laird Superfood from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Laird Superfood from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laird Superfood from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Laird Superfood from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Graves sold 1,964 shares of Laird Superfood stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $34,468.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 35.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Laird Superfood stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) by 1,424.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Laird Superfood worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 38.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

