Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.5% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $56.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.23. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $57.56. The stock has a market cap of $245.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.66.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 82.35%.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,206 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,645. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

