Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $337.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The firm has a market cap of $93.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.09.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.59 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.99%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

