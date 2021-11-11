Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Largo Resources had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 8.96%.

Shares of NYSE:LGO traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.99. 8,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,523. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Largo Resources has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $18.71. The firm has a market cap of $711.34 million and a P/E ratio of 35.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Largo Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $5,939,000. 54.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on LGO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Largo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Largo Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Largo Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Largo Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Largo Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

