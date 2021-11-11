Larry Newton Brownlee Sells 491 Shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Stock

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $27,397.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NP stock opened at $53.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $901.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.14 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.73. Neenah, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.61 and a 12-month high of $61.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). Neenah had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 0.83%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is currently -383.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Neenah by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,124,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,424,000 after buying an additional 48,541 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Neenah by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Neenah by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Neenah by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Neenah by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

