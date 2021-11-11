Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) VP Ronald Fleming Sells 5,170 Shares

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) VP Ronald Fleming sold 5,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $108,673.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ronald Fleming also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 4th, Ronald Fleming sold 21,378 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $467,109.30.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Ronald Fleming sold 9,074 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $191,552.14.

On Friday, October 29th, Ronald Fleming sold 17,157 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $362,527.41.

Lazydays stock opened at $21.42 on Thursday. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.60.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAZY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Lazydays from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in Lazydays during the first quarter worth about $12,746,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lazydays by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Lazydays during the second quarter worth about $298,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Lazydays by 58,695.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 74,543 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Lazydays by 812.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

