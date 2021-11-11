Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG) Insider Buys £250,015.62 in Stock

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG) insider Leslie-Ann Reed acquired 134,417 shares of Learning Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of £250,015.62 ($326,647.01).

Shares of LON LTG traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 184.70 ($2.41). The company had a trading volume of 925,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,083. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.95. Learning Technologies Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 125.50 ($1.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 238.20 ($3.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 212.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Learning Technologies Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.54%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Learning Technologies Group Company Profile

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

