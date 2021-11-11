Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.59

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.59 and traded as high as $19.90. Legal & General Group shares last traded at $19.87, with a volume of 24,603 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LGGNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.32.

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.