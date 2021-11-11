Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.33

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.33 and traded as high as C$24.44. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$24.44, with a volume of 10,237 shares traded.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.33.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$588.50 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 2.1800001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Leon’s Furniture news, Senior Officer Gregory Paul Nakonechny sold 13,648 shares of Leon’s Furniture stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.55, for a total value of C$334,991.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$86,840.56.

About Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF)

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and credit insurance products.

