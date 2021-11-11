Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.33

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.33 and traded as high as C$24.44. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$24.44, with a volume of 10,237 shares traded.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.
The firm has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.33.
In other Leon’s Furniture news, Senior Officer Gregory Paul Nakonechny sold 13,648 shares of Leon’s Furniture stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.55, for a total value of C$334,991.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$86,840.56.
About Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF)
Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and credit insurance products.
Further Reading: Fiduciary
Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.