LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Given New $151.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink from $149.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LHCG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LHC Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of LHC Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $209.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.91.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $147.95 on Wednesday. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.54.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that LHC Group will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 52.7% in the third quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 14,980 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 24.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,748,000 after purchasing an additional 22,412 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 256,956 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the third quarter valued at about $40,960,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 20.4% in the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 65,696 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after purchasing an additional 11,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

