Li Auto (TSE:LI) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Investment analysts at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Li Auto (TSE:LI) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$7.50 price target on the stock.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc is an innovator in China’s new energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. Through innovations in product, technology, and business model, the Company provides families with safe, convenient, and refined products and services.

