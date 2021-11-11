Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (ASG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on January 3rd

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has increased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of ASG opened at $9.70 on Thursday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $10.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.07% of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

