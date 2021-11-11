Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Major Shareholder Sells $109,250,000.00 in Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 9,500,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $109,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of LBRT opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $17.78.
Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $653.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on LBRT shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Atb Cap Markets cut Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Oilfield Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.57.
About Liberty Oilfield Services
Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.
