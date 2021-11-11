Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Major Shareholder Sells $109,250,000.00 in Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 9,500,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $109,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of LBRT opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $653.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 116,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LBRT shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Atb Cap Markets cut Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Oilfield Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

