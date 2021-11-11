Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.97 EPS

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.97, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.050 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $5.80 to $6.05 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND traded down $3.71 on Thursday, reaching $162.14. 143,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $79.52 and a 52 week high of $219.75.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on LGND. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.