Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Receives $111.64 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.64.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LSPD shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

LSPD opened at $67.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.09 and a beta of 3.59. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of $38.69 and a twelve month high of $130.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.09.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.17 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 49.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 192.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSPD. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 227.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 403.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after buying an additional 81,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 1st quarter worth $1,451,000. 53.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

