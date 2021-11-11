Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This is a boost from Linamar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Shares of TSE LNR traded up C$0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$75.70. The company had a trading volume of 31,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,656. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$68.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$73.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.70. The stock has a market cap of C$4.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79. Linamar has a 52 week low of C$55.18 and a 52 week high of C$91.98.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.63 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linamar will post 7.1999999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Elaine Wright sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.44, for a total transaction of C$152,114.13.

LNR has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Linamar from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$99.00 price objective on shares of Linamar in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$99.00 price objective on shares of Linamar in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$102.00 to C$97.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

