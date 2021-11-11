Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 652.38%.

NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $2.48. 7,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,650. The stock has a market cap of $415.30 million, a PE ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.70. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.13.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LCTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCTX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 97.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 16.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 18,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

