Liquidia Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Liquidia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the company will earn ($0.48) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.47). Wedbush also issued estimates for Liquidia’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 376.75% and a negative return on equity of 71.68%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LQDA. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

LQDA opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.23. Liquidia has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $4.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85.

In other Liquidia news, General Counsel Russell Schundler purchased 117,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,392.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Liquidia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Liquidia by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Liquidia by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 22,781 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Liquidia by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 155,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Liquidia by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 13,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

