Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Livent Corporation produces and distributes lithium chemicals. The Company offers lithium chemicals for applications in batteries, agrochemicals, aerospace alloys, greases, pharmaceuticals, polymers, and various industrial applications. Livent Corporation is based in PA, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LTHM. Cowen increased their target price on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Livent in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research raised Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.79.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $30.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.92. Livent has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -339.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.20.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Livent will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Livent by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in shares of Livent by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 41,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Livent by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Livent by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Livent by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 119,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

