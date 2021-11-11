Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Loews has a dividend payout ratio of 7.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $57.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.61 and a 200-day moving average of $55.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.94. Loews has a 52-week low of $40.58 and a 52-week high of $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Loews had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Loews news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $505,657.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $31,202.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

