Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 712,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Loews worth $38,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Loews by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,393,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,045,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,048,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $877,043,000 after acquiring an additional 93,507 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,840,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,264,000 after acquiring an additional 55,452 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Loews by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,066,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,922,000 after acquiring an additional 71,986 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,551,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,800,000 after acquiring an additional 43,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Loews news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $505,657.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $31,202.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on L shares. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of L opened at $57.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.68. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $40.58 and a 1-year high of $59.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Loews had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

