L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised L’Oréal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

LRLCY stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.91. 49,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,102. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.75. L’Oréal has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $96.25.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.