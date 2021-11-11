LPL Financial LLC Buys 2,489 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 169.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 315.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. 35.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CWEN opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.33, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.47. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.19 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 3.58%. Clearway Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 446.67%.

In other Clearway Energy news, Director E Stanley Oneal purchased 2,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.37 per share, with a total value of $75,978.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CWEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI raised Clearway Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer raised Clearway Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

