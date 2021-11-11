LPL Financial LLC Buys 9,621 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,624 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,621 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRIM. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Primoris Services in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 3,919.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $26.52 on Thursday. Primoris Services Co. has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day moving average is $28.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $913.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.41 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.21%.

In related news, Director Terry D. Mccallister purchased 10,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.61 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,322 shares in the company, valued at $106,364.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

