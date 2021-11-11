LPL Financial LLC Has $670,000 Stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 9.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 20.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 41,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA:SSO opened at $139.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.47. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52 week low of $80.29 and a 52 week high of $143.76.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

