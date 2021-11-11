LPL Financial LLC Has $693,000 Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC by 3.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in HSBC by 23.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HSBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, November 1st. DBS Vickers raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $28.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.89. The company has a market cap of $118.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.64. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $32.43.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. HSBC had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 23.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

