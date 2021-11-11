LPL Financial LLC Has $733,000 Position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMO. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 24.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 48,395 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 4.2% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 56,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 275,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMO stock opened at $13.63 on Thursday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $14.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

