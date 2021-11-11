LPL Financial LLC Has $742,000 Stock Position in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,483 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.18% of Rekor Systems worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 916.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 27,480 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 274,225 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,560,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,851,000 after purchasing an additional 250,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,064,000. 48.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rekor Systems news, insider Matthew Anthony Hill sold 200,000 shares of Rekor Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $1,808,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rodney Hillman sold 5,747 shares of Rekor Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $57,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REKR opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.16. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $25.38.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 million. Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 148.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REKR. Zacks Investment Research raised Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Rekor Systems from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Rekor Systems from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Rekor Systems Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

