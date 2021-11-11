LPL Financial LLC Reduces Position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,439 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 20.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 78.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 28.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $825,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RILY opened at $73.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.44. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.66.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

In related news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 15,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $953,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth M. Young purchased 1,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.31 per share, for a total transaction of $78,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 189,005 shares of company stock worth $11,547,522. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

