Lumbard & Kellner LLC Buys New Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.9% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. FMR LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 25,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $174.06. The stock had a trading volume of 122,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,379,540. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $183.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

