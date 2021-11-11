Lumbard & Kellner LLC Increases Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,049 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for 3.2% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in FedEx by 30.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,363,000 after acquiring an additional 16,904 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 5,779.5% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,550,000 after buying an additional 143,793 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in FedEx by 6.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,099,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.5% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 104,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,055,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $369.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.13.

NYSE FDX traded up $2.35 on Thursday, reaching $250.87. The company had a trading volume of 31,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.83 and its 200 day moving average is $273.72. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $216.34 and a 52-week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

