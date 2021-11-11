Lumbard & Kellner LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,719,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,267,000 after buying an additional 3,581,350 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,646.2% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,942,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,304 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,534,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 351.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 2,132,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,326 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,804,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,759,000 after buying an additional 1,207,757 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,207. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $31.17 and a 52-week high of $38.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.19.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

