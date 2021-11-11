Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) had its price target upped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$13.75 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FTMNF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins raised shares of Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.25 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.92.

Shares of FTMNF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,276. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.96. Lundin Gold has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $11.51.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

