LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HSBC raised shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

LVMUY stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $161.72. The stock had a trading volume of 81,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.52. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1-year low of $110.59 and a 1-year high of $168.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.39.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.