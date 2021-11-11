Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 87.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 17,294 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Lyft were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,584 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,509,000 after purchasing an additional 264,657 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094,795 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $69,169,000 after purchasing an additional 93,972 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 4,081.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 840,546 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $53,110,000 after purchasing an additional 820,446 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 134,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $8,488,000 after purchasing an additional 30,175 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LYFT stock opened at $54.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.91. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.43 and a twelve month high of $68.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day moving average of $53.61.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lyft in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.23.

In other news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $307,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,642 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,827. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

