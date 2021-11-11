M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 9,000 Shares of Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

M Holdings Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Catalyst Biosciences worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBIO. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,678,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 740.1% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,200 shares during the last quarter. 22NW LP lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,429,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 653,968 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,941,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 787,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 248,474 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBIO. Raymond James decreased their price target on Catalyst Biosciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBIO opened at $3.05 on Thursday. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $7.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $95.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.76.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.