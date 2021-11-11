MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.600-$0.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $157 million-$161 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.29 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI traded up $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $72.30. 640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.36, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.05. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 207,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $12,931,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 50,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $3,542,174.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 565,431 shares of company stock worth $37,097,640. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 257.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

